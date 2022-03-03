In-Home Concerts presents Dennis Rowland and Diana Lee live in concert Sunday, March 6.
The jazz duo will perform in a private Fountain Hills home from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are still available for $30.
Both Rowland and Lee are world renowned in their own right, and when put together form quite a dynamic duo.
Rowland was the voice of the Count Basie Orchestra between 1977 and 1984, where he shared the stage with Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Joe Williams and Tony Bennett. He has traveled and performed in Germany, Russia, England, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia, the Czech Republic and Croatia.
Lee has performed and toured with such stars as Reba McEntire, Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, Neil Sedaka, David Foster, Stevie Wonder and George Benson.
This concert is underwritten by Carol Coates, who served as In-Home Concerts chair until this year.
Tickets are available online at HOME2022.givesmart.com. For more information contact Sharon Vandenberg at FountainHillsHomeConcerts@gmail.com., or April Sessner at InHomeConcertSales@gmail.com.
In-Home Concerts is a committee of Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association, a nonprofit, locally focused program designed to develop, promote and operate programs and activities that will preserve and enhance the cultural, civic, educational, and social qualities of Fountain Hills.