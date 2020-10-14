Continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has led Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church leadership to cancel the 2021 Pat Covault Memorial Concert Series.
Individuals who already purchased tickets for the six-show series can obtain a refund by calling the church at 480-837-1763. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Additionally, the last performance from the 2020 concert series was postponed due to COVID-19 and rescheduled for Feb. 28, 2021. This concert subsequently has been delayed and is now tentatively scheduled to take place in September 2021, with the specific date to be determined. Options for people who paid for this concert include retaining their tickets and attending the September 2021 concert, donating the cost of their ticket to the church or requesting a refund at the number listed above.
As a qualified 501(c)(3) church, any portion of refunded money donated back to the church may be a charitable contribution that is tax deductible.