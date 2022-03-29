Fountain Hills Community Chorus is ready to sing the 60s at its upcoming spring concert.
“Singing the 60s” will be performed Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3. Shows are 4 p.m. both days. Music will take visitors down memory lane with features such as a Beatles medley, Broadway hits and tunes from the Beach Boys, the Four Seasons and more.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Tickets are available from any choir member, at Cards of Fountain Hills or online at fhcc-az.org.
The Community Chorus is under the direction of Matthew Frable.
This is the chorus’ first show since the pandemic. The 2020 show had to be canceled, and last year’s show was postponed.