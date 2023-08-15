The Fountain Hills Community Chorus is looking for new and returning singers for the upcoming 2023 fall session. This is a non-audition chorus looking for basses, tenors, altos and sopranos from high school age through seniors.
The first rehearsal for the holiday concerts will be on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Fountain Hills Community Center, and will continue each Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
In-person registration will be at 5 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25, with registration closing Sept. 25. Pre-registration for credit card or PayPal is available at the Fountain Hills Community Chorus website, fhcc-az.org. For more information, contact the Community Chorus at fhsings@gmail.com or call 480-837-5135.
The holiday concerts are on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The Fountain Hills Community Chorus is under the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association (FHCCA) with Matthew Frable as Artistic Director.