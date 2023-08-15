Community Chorus

The Fountain Hills Community Chorus is calling all singers for its holiday concerts at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 4, at the Fountain Hills Community Center. (Submitted photo)

The Fountain Hills Community Chorus is looking for new and returning singers for the upcoming 2023 fall session. This is a non-audition chorus looking for basses, tenors, altos and sopranos from high school age through seniors.

The first rehearsal for the holiday concerts will be on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Fountain Hills Community Center, and will continue each Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.