The Fountain Hills Community Band is set to perform at the Saturday, Feb. 29, PTO Gala.
The band is supporting the fundraiser and will present popular and show music as attendees eat dinner. The performance is from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center. The program will include inspiring marches, an exciting Mexican fiesta-style “symphonic Dance,” an overture
The Community Band will present its Winter Concert Sunday, March 8, at the Community Center. The 4 p.m. program will include marches, a Mexican fiesta-style symphonic dance, and an overture from the Gershwin opera, “Porgy and Bess.”
The concert also will feature two soloists, French hornist David Kinderfather and vocalist Debbie Fisher, along with additional popular selections.
The concert is free and open to the public.