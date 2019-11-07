Area musicians are invited to consider becoming a member of the Fountain Hills Community Band, one of the music ambassadors of the community.
Those with at least high school band experience and who want to make music with other volunteer band musicians in the Valley are welcome to a rehearsal to see how much fun playing in the ensemble can be.
Rehearsals are Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Middle School band room.
This year the band’s performance calendar begins with a brief performance in conjunction with the celebration of Veterans Day at the Veterans Memorial Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The Veterans Memorial is located in Fountain Park.
Next, the band participates in the Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 28.
The band will perform three concerts this year at the Community Center. The holiday concert is set for Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. The winter concert is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2020. The last concert, a pops event, is set for Sunday, April 19, 2020.
In addition, the Community Band, in support of the Fountain Hills PTO will perform at the 2020 PTO Gala Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Contact Music Director, Al Roselieb, at aroselieb@cox.net or 630-853-5473 for more information and registration.