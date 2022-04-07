Fountain Hills Community Band has scheduled its final concert for the year Sunday, April 10.
The free concert will begin at 4 p.m. at the Community Center. Free will donations will be accepted. The public is invited. The pops concert will feature well-loved music from “Star Wars,” “Laurence of Arabia” and “Slaughter on 10th Avenue” with pianist Mike Pizzuto.
The concert will end with “Stars and Stripes Forever” with piccolo solo by Nicole Nedela.
The band, performing in its 11th season, is under the direction of Scott Burgerner.