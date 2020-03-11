The Pat Covault Memorial Concert Series concludes Tuesday, March 24.
The ultimate Beach Boys tribute band, Southwest Surfers, will perform at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Southwest Surfers provide audiences with a fun and high-energy exciting experience. The band performs all the Beach Boys favorites, along with music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the Surfaris and Jan and Dean.
Attendees are invited to a complimentary “Meet & Greet” with refreshments in the Fellowship Hall following the show.
For tickets, call the church office at 480-837-1763 Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $30.