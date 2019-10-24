The 2019-20 season of Arts at Ascension opens Friday, Nov. 8.
Violinist Dr. Katherine McLin and pianist Dr. Andrew Campbell as the McLin/Campbell Duo perform at the 7 p.m. concert at Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
McLin enjoys an extremely varied and prolific performing career as a concerto soloist, recitalist, and chamber and orchestral musician. Since her debut with the Oregon Symphony at the age of 15, McLin has made more than 100 appearances as soloist with orchestras across the country.
As a member of the McLin/Campbell Duo with pianist Andrew Campbell and frequent chamber music collaborator with colleagues around the world, McLin performs extensively throughout the United States and abroad.
Since 2007, McLin has held the position of Concertmaster of the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra in Columbus, Ohio.
A committed and passionate teacher, McLin was awarded the Evelyn Smith Professorship in Music at Arizona State University in 2016, a three year endowed position that recognizes a faculty member who demonstrates outstanding leadership in their field.
McLin received her doctorate in violin performance from the University of Michigan as a student of Paul Kantor. She holds additional performance degrees from Indiana University and the Oberlin College Conservatory, and for three years was an orchestral fellowship recipient at the Aspen Music Festival. Her former teachers include Franco Gulli, Josef Gingold, and Kathleen Winkler.
Andrew Campbell has established himself as one of the most versatile collaborative pianists in the United States with a performing career that has taken him to six continents.
He has collaborated in recitals and served as opera rehearsal pianist for distinguished conductors André Previn, Plácido Domingo and Heinz Fricke, and worked closely with the composer Carlisle Floyd on several productions of his operas.
His partnership with violinist Katherine McLin in the McLin/Campbell Duo has led to performances on numerous recital series throughout the United States and Europe.
Campbell is currently director of the Collaborative Piano Program and associate director for Graduate Studies at the Arizona State University School of Music.
Individual concert tickets are on sale now. If priority seats remain, they will be $30. General admission seating is $25 per person.
To purchase tickets, visit the secure website artsatascenion.org/tickets, or call the Church of the Ascension, 480-837-1066.
This season, the net proceeds from the four concerts will be donated to the fine arts department of St. Matthew's School, an inner-city Catholic K-8 school that provides a comprehensive education to further the lives of students and families. Since its inception in 2014, Arts at Ascension has raised more than $75,000 in support of fine arts education at St. Matthew School.