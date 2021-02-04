One of the world’s most accomplished tuba soloists appears at Arts at Ascension Friday, Feb. 12.
Patrick Sheridan will appear in concert with Charles Szczepanek at Church of the Ascension starting at 7 p.m. Pianist Szczepanek is founder and artistic director of Arts at Ascension.
Seating this season is limited. Tickets are $30 each and are available at the parish office. Call 480-837-1066 for availability.
Sheridan has performed at Arts at Ascension in past seasons. He also has performed more than 3,000 concerts in more than 50 countries in venues ranging from the White House to NBA half-time shows to the Hollywood Bowl.
He has been featured in television and radio broadcasts on four continents and has appeared most recently on NBC’s “Today Show” and NPR’s “All Things Considered” and “Performance Today.”
Hailed by “American Record Guide” as “an accomplished interpreter of romantic piano” whose playing is bold, powerful and agile, Szczepanek enjoys a multifaceted musical career. He is a prizewinner in the Jacob Flier International Competition, the Bosendorfer International Piano Competition, the Steinway Society of Chicago’s Most Promising Young Artist Competition and of Arizona State University’s Concert of Soloists Competition.
He has performed and been interviewed on National Public Radio stations throughout the United States.
The Arts at Ascension is a concert series benefiting fine arts education for underprivileged students in inner-city schools. He has toured as a collaborative pianist with Sheridan. He also has been featured in concert under the baton of Charles Bruff with the Phoenix Chorale, a three-time Grammy Award winning choral ensemble.