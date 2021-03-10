The season finale of Arts at Ascension is set for Friday, March 12.
The 7 p.m. concert features Artistic Director Charles Szczepanek and Phoenix pianist and vocalist Stephen Schermitzler.
The musical selections range from two-piano works from Rachmaninoff, Holst and Gershwin, to musical theater by everything from Sondheim to Billy Joel and Elton John, with more in between.
It is a dueling piano concert in every way and will feature both artists as vocalists for the entire second half of the evening.
Both performers have eclectic musical backgrounds. Szczepanek is a multi-international prizewinning classical pianist and also a versatile arranger, composer and songwriter whose music has been streamed tens of millions of times via YouTube, Spotify and other platforms.
Schermitzler has performed across Europe and the United States, including at the Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. He also has been featured in national tours of the music of “Game of Thrones,” “Zelda” and “Final Fantasy.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a handful of in-person tickets are still available. Call the Church of the Ascension office, 480-837-1066, for ticket information. The concert also will be live-streamed free of charge for those who are unable to attend.
The live-streamed program will be active from 6:45 p.m. March 12 through the concert weekend until the end of the day Sunday, March 14. To access the stream, visit artsatascension.org. The homepage will take visitors to the YouTube video.