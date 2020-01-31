Arts at Ascension will feature The Phoenix Brass Collective Friday, Feb. 14.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
General admission tickets are $25 and are available now. They can be purchased online at artsatascension.org.
The Phoenix Brass Collective inspires audiences with music from Bach to Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington.
The group is a non-profit arts organization striving to inspire young musicians through educational outreach and community engagement while promoting new compositions and new arrangements for brass.
The Phoenix Brass Collective is under the direction of Dr. Deanna Swoboda, associate professor of music at Arizona State University.
The final concert of Arts at Ascension is set for Friday, March 13. Salonnières will present chamber music in the old European salon tradition. Tickets are available online.