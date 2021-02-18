Tickets for the next concert in the Arts at Ascension series are on sale.
The March 12 concert features Arts at Ascension Artistic Director and Founder Charles Sczepanek and fellow pianist Stephen Schermitzler.
Seating is limited for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $30 each and are available at the parish office. Call 480-837-1066 for availability.
Hailed by American Record Guide as “an accomplished interpreter of romantic piano” whose playing is bold, powerful and agile, Szczepanek enjoys a multifaceted musical career. He is a prizewinner in the Jacob Flier International Competition, the Bosendorfer International Piano Competition, the Steinway Society of Chicago’s Most Promising Young Artist Competition and of Arizona State University’s Concert of Soloists Competition.
He has performed and been interviewed on National Public Radio stations throughout the United States. He also has been featured in concert under the baton of Charles Bruff with the Phoenix Chorale, a three-time Grammy Award winning choral ensemble.
Schermitzler has been studying music for nearly 30 years and has been a valley mainstay as a professional singer and collaborative pianist.
An accomplished baritone, Schermitzler is a former MET audition participation and frequent winner of local NATS competitions. He has been a featured soloist for the Arizona Bach Festival
He has performed in prior years at Arts at Ascension. He is the current music director at the Church of the Beatitudes in central Phoenix and executive director of the Sing Phoenix! Choral Festival.
The Arts at Ascension is a concert series benefiting fine arts education for underprivileged students in inner-city schools.