It’s almost Heritage Day in Fountain Hills.
Fountain Hills Library and L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum celebrate the history and heritage of the Lower Verde River Valley Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Center.
The Lower Verde River Valley includes Fountain Hills, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation and the Verdes communities.
The public is invited to learn how the early settlers in the area lived their daily lives. Representatives from the Yavapai and Salt River Pima communities, the Arizona Memory Project and Cowboy Historian Lee Anderson will be at the event to discuss their communities.
Visitors can participate in pioneer crafts and create a sun catcher to take home. Food trucks will be on hand, and the Rockin’ RR Chuck Wagon crew will demonstrate tools used to prepare meals during the early ranching days.
KJZZ radio will have its Soundbites truck at the plaza. Residents are encouraged to record their memories of living in this area.
In addition to those activities, the museum will feature characters representing life in the Lower Verde River Valley. The library will show its evolution in the community and how it serves the area now. Visitors will be able to get a library card during the event.
The museum and library are adjacent to the Community Center and will be open for tours. Museum admission is free, and there will be a 10 percent discount on items in the Museum Store.