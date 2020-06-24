Fountain Hills’ own L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Arizona Humanities.
Funding for the grant was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The grant will allow the museum to complete the renovation of the “orientation room” and to expand the Living History program by establishing a contracted coordinator position.
The initial stages of renovation were funded through an $8,500 grant from Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation in the 202-grant program.
Gerry Colbert, president of the River of Time Museum board, said the grant couldn’t have come at a better time.
“As with most non-profits, the museum is struggling to maintain its operations with limited funding,” he said. “Our usual revenue streams, events visitors and store sales are non-existent so we are diligently researching optional funding sources. We’re very grateful for this Arizona Humanities grant that will allow us to continue our renovation project and continue with our programming.
“Our members and visitors can look forward to the museum’s new look when we are able to reopen.”
The museum remains closed, but museum staff is monitoring phone messages and emails. Questions are welcome by calling 480-837-2612, or by emailing Executive Director Cherie Koss at director@rotmuseum.org.
The mission of the Arizona Humanities is to build a just and civil society by creating opportunities to explore shared human experiences through discussion, learning and reflection. Since 1973, Arizona Humanities has supported public programs that promote understanding of the human experience with cultural, educational and non-profit organizations across Arizona.
As part of the CARES Act, the National Endowment for the Humanities received an additional $75 million in supplemental funding to distribute as emergency relief to cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus.
The NEH is an independent federal agency created in 1965. It is one of the largest funders of humanities programs in the United States. NEH supports research, education, preservation and public programs in the humanities.