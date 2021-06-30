A new book about Fountain Hills will be published in the coming months.
David Corlett, historian and lecturer with the Faculty of Leadership and Integrative Studies at Arizona State University, and L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum Executive Director Cherie Koss are working on the book together.
As part of the Images of America series created by Arcadia Publishing, the book will present an image-heavy, thematic look at the territory encompassed by and bordering the modern town, from the Yavapai people at the time of contact and settlement through the early 21st Century.
Many residents of Fountain Hills may be familiar with a previous publication, “Rising Above the Rest: The Story of Fountain Hills, Arizona,” which came out in 2010. The current book, “Images of America: Fountain Hills,” will contain hundreds of images that were not included in “Rising Above the Rest.” Chapter topics include The Yavapai Nation, Fort McDowell, and Establishment of the modern Reservation; 19th and 20th Century ranching history; envisioning of and early days of the town (planning, marketing, building); town institutions (government, schools, various districts); businesses past and present; events held in the town; volunteer organizations and their activities; and interactions with the natural world.
Key to the success of both volumes will be the participation of current and former residents of Fountain Hills, as well as the town’s many visitors. Koss and Corlett are soliciting the contribution of images related to the chapter’s topic areas. While they cannot guarantee that submitted images will appear in either volume, any images contributed would remain as part of the River of Time’s collection. Any images used would be attributed to individual contributors. Contributors will be asked to complete a release form and provide some basic contextual information regarding the images.
Anyone interested in contributing can email the authors at fountainhills.imagesofamerica@gmail.com for more information on image quality requirements and the submission process. Museum staff will be monitoring phone messages and questions are welcome at 480-837-2612, or email Executive Director Cherie Koss at director@rotmuseum.org.