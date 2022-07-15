The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is bringing back its August celebration of summer Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 10 p.m.
Formerly the “Taste of the P-Bar Ranch,” this updated fundraiser titled “Cruisin’ Down the River” will feature a summer soiree complete with music, dancing, drinks and chef-prepared cuisine. Cruisin’ offers guests the opportunity to support the River of Time while enjoying a summer night with friends.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, for $70 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Seating is limited. Past August events have sold out well in advance. Go online to riveroftime.center to purchase tickets. They also will be available at the center.
In addition to supporting the River of Time, a ticket includes a signature drink and food stations with several entrée choices, appetizers, salads and a dessert bar.
Area "celebrity" chefs from United Catering will man their food stations and be available to chat with guests about their unique dishes. The Josh West Trio provides multi-genre music from across the decades, and dancing is encouraged.
The atmosphere is summer festive in the cool Community Center. The center is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.