The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center, along with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is planning their “Fantastic Foragers” experience, set for Friday, April 29.
Stewards from the Conservancy will lead hikers on a two- to two-and-a-half-hour experience to demonstrate ways in which Ancient Peoples survived in the desert. The hike takes place on Lost Dog Wash Trail in the Sonoran Preserve.
Following the hike, participants will caravan to the museum in Fountain Hills to further enhance details on Native Peoples who lived in the Sonoran Desert thousands of years ago. River of Time docents will bring to life the rest of the story, providing details about how people lived and thrived in the desert.
Following the museum tour, participants will enjoy a catered lunch and drinks on the River of Time patio, giving everyone a chance to visit with the tour guides and each other. Additionally, the Riverbanks Gift Shop will be open, and guests will receive a 15% discount on purchases. The shop features books, toys, jewelry and other Native pieces.
“We want this immersive experience to be something residents and visitors alike will remember and be able to tell their friends and families about this fascinating part of our history,” said Museum Executive Director Cherie Koss. “The Sonoran Desert is filled with stories about people, flora and fauna. And it is here in our backyard. We invite you to take advantage of this unique opportunity to spend some time in the desert, then enjoy a follow up museum tour in the newly-renovated River of Time.”
The museum underwent extensive remodeling when it was closed due to the pandemic. New exhibits are featured, along with familiar, yet refurbished displays.
“We are so proud of our new look,” Koss said. “This is a chance for people to come in and experience all that is part of the Lower Verde River Valley’s history and its future. And we are so glad to partner with the conservancy to really bring to life this area.”
The cost for the five-plus hour experience is $75. To register, visit riveroftime.museum. Registration deadline is Tuesday, April 26.
The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center is located at 12901 N. LaMontana Drive in Fountain Hills. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.