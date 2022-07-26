Not only is the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center featuring all kinds of gently used merchandise in its Summer Market, but new items from the Riverbanks Store also are on sale.
New items are discounted and feature jewelry, paintings by noted artists Gordon Lewis, Sally Atchinson and Judith Rothenstein-Putzer, along with ornaments and other decorative items. Fresh items will be added in both the Summer Market and the Riverbanks Discount Shop. Both will be open through September.
A special “Christmas in July” event is set for Saturday, July 30, at 9 a.m. The Summer Market will be highlighted and River of Time staff and volunteers dressed for the holiday will serve cookies and help shoppers.
In addition to the staff, Teri Ernst, owner of Minimyz, will be on hand to talk with guests about the items in the market. She will also offer a discount for her organizational services and a free pass to the River of Time for donating items to the Summer Market fundraising sale.
The Summer Market is similar to the successful Holiday Market held each year in November and December. These markets are fundraisers for the center. Gently used items, along with some new merchandise have been generously donated to help raise funds for the River of Time.
Other fine art pieces, glassware and vintage items are also on sale. The selection is ever-changing, and visitors are invited to stop by frequently to purchase new items.
River of Time is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Summer Market hours coincide with the museum’s.
For more information about the River of Time and its activities, visit riveroftime.center.