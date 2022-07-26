Museum Summer Market.JPG

Not only is the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center featuring all kinds of gently used merchandise in its Summer Market, but new items from the Riverbanks Store also are on sale.

New items are discounted and feature jewelry, paintings by noted artists Gordon Lewis, Sally Atchinson and Judith Rothenstein-Putzer, along with ornaments and other decorative items. Fresh items will be added in both the Summer Market and the Riverbanks Discount Shop. Both will be open through September.