Visitors to the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum can view the “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission”poster exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) for free on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The exhibition, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, explores the birth and development of the American space program and race. The exhibit will be displayed through Oct. 15.
Visitors also can look through the Celestron Moonscope to identify major lunar craters and marias; large, dark, basaltic plains on the earth’s moon formed by ancient volcanic eruptions.
A laptop in the exhibit allows visitors to further explore these features in the e-book version of “Lunar Landscapes” by astrophotographer and telescope designer, Robert Reeves.
New fall hours resumed Oct. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.