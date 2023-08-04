The River of Time Museum and Exploration Center will host various artists from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation (FMYN) during a special one day art fair that will be free to the public.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, and run through noon. Artists will be on hand to describe their medium and methods and select pieces of art will be available for sale. Visitors are also invited to tour the museum.
The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation is a 950-member Native American tribe that calls Central Arizona’s upper Sonoran Desert home. Located to the northeast of Phoenix within Maricopa County, Ariz., the 40-square mile reservation is a small part of the ancestral territory of the once nomadic Yavapai people who hunted and gathered food in a vast area of Arizona’s desert lowlands and mountainous Mogollon Rim country.
The public is invited to visit the FMYN Cultural Center Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to learn more. According to a press release, the River of Time Museum and Exploration Center is honored to feature exhibits curated under the direction of the FMYN and to share stories of the history and culture of these great peoples.
The River of Time, 12901 N. La Montana Dr., is open this Summer from Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit riveroftime.center, stop in at the River of Time during office hours or call 480-837-2612.