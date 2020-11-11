These strange times call for strange ways to make money.
The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has thrown its hat in the ring to host “The Weird Art Collection” of acclaimed HBO British comedian and host of “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver.
Oliver has offered to loan some of the weird art he has featured on his show, including a still-life painting by the wife of national economic council Director Larry Kudlow, to five museums across the country for two weeks at a time. Each loan will come with a $10,000 donation to the institution, with an additional donation in the same amount to the local food bank.
Museum Development Team members, Annette Mary and David Corlett wrote the script and directed a short video to submit to Oliver’s show’s competition.
Museum Docent Bill Christian acted as “talent” and Earthwhile Films videographer Larry Arbanas donated time for filming and editing. Leslie Mary and David Corlett also made cameo appearances.
Museum Executive Director Cherie Koss said the team agreed the endeavor “was great fun, and the video will have an afterlife as a promotion piece for the museum.”
If the local video is awarded one of the prizes, not only would the funds provide much-needed support to the River of Time, but Corlett, who is on the museum board, said the much-valued Extended Hands Food Bank also would benefit.
Hosting Oliver’s collection also would create a tremendous marketing opportunity to showcase the River of Time and increase the number of visits, Koss said.
The video can be viewed at youtu.be/LZ2VcNQWovA.
For more information about the museum and its activities, call 480-837-2612 or email Koss at director@rotmuseum.org.