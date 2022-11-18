holiday mart 2.JPG

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center.

The annual Holiday Mart is open for business, and the merchandise is eclectic, rare, vintage, fun, serious and displayed in such a way that shoppers will have a hard time making decisions on their purchases. The biggest fundraiser of the year, Holiday Mart takes a year of preparation and planning, and the women who started it began collecting items in the summer of 2021.