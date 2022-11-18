It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center.
The annual Holiday Mart is open for business, and the merchandise is eclectic, rare, vintage, fun, serious and displayed in such a way that shoppers will have a hard time making decisions on their purchases. The biggest fundraiser of the year, Holiday Mart takes a year of preparation and planning, and the women who started it began collecting items in the summer of 2021.
Sharon Hunter, T.Kay Bertoldi and Carol Holt shape-shifted into elves over these past many months and have created magic. Items for sale are gently used to begin with; the work the elves have done makes everything appear brand new. In addition to the number of decorations including wreaths, trees, garlands, ornaments, stockings and lights, Holiday Mart has a full selection of gifts and stocking stuffers.
Holiday Mart is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cash, local checks and credit cards are accepted. The shop is set up throughout the museum and the library. The facility is located at 12901 N. La Montana Drive.