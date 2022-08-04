In less than a month, guests can be “Cruisin’ Down the River” as they party with the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center.

The summer fundraiser is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fountain Hills Community Center. Tickets are available now at riveroftime.center or at the River of Time. The $75 ticket includes a drink, a chef-driven menu, music and dancing with the Josh West Trio, along with special raffle items, games, and fun.