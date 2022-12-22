Christmas is nigh, and the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center’s Gift Shop will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to noon for last minute shopping.
Yvonne Prater, the Center’s director of operations, invites shoppers to the River of Time to find a wide selection of gift items in a wide range of prices.
“We all have last-minute gifts we need,” Prater said. “The gift shop is filled with a vast assortment of items such as ball caps, t-shirts, metal ‘clan’ statuary, adult and children's books, stuffed animals, home décor, photos on metal pictures, jewelry, greeting cards, postcards and so much more, including stocking stuffers.”
The River of Time is located at 12901 N. La Montana Drive. The center will be closed Sunday and Monday, Dec. 25 and 26 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27.