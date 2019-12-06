Get into the holiday spirit by visiting the “Great Hall of Santas” exhibit at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.
A collection of more than 300 Santa Claus figures donated by former Fountain Hills Mayor Sharon Morgan is possibly one of the largest collections of Santa exhibited anywhere in the world, according to museum officials. Arranged by theme, sporting Santas, cooking Santas musical Santas and a collection of miniature Santas from around the world are playfully displayed in the Museum Hall. The exhibit will be displayed Dec. 2 through 31.
Santa and his lovely spouse, Mrs. Claus, will be welcome children on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m., Dec. 5 and 12 and Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Parents can shop at the Holiday Mart while the kids share their wish list with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Selfies are encouraged.
Holiday décor at bargain prices will be available at the museum’s Holiday Mart located in the museum/library lobby and on the museum’s patio. A large selection of beautifully decorated wreathes, trees (large and small) and a few valuable collectibles can be perused during museum hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until Dec. 14 and on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
In addition to the holiday activities, the museum also is offering a touch of spring with the temporary “Flying Flowers” exhibit, which has been extended through Dec. 31.
Exhibited in partnership with the Flying Flowers Monarch Conservation Organization, the display portrays the life cycle, challenges and successes of this threatened species. Books and gifts related to the Monarch butterfly make great holiday gifts and are available in the Museum Shop.
The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum is located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr.