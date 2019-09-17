“Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission,”a poster exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES),
will open Saturday, Sept. 21, at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
The museum will observe free Smithsonian Museum Day from 9 a.m. to noon that day.
Participating museums and cultural centers across the country offer free entry to anyone presenting a “Museum Day” ticket.
Visit the link to download a pass good for free admission for two to the River of Time Museum at smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019.
Music is the theme for this year’s Smithsonian Day.
Steve Pattea, son of the late former Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation President Dr. Clinton Pattea will entertain at 9:30 and 11 a.m.
` He will perform songs familiar to many with a decidedly Yavapai flair. He also will provide a few lessons in the Yavapai language.
The poster exhibition, exploring the birth and development of the American space program and race, will be displayed through Oct. 15.
The exhibit is the first in a series of experiences highlighting the theme of natural and social sciences in advance of the museum’s
expansion, “Where Water Meets the Desert Sky.”
Winter hours – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday – will begin Oct. 1.
Until then, the museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.