The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center is a spot for visitors to enjoy somebody else’s air conditioning.
The center is open for summer hours, Thursday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with docent tours featured, along with special gifts in the Riverbanks Store, special displays as well as the new exhibits in the museum. There are a number of special programs and events scheduled throughout the summer months.
As part of the summer programs, the center is featuring a monthly Family Fun Day, giving visitors of all ages a different experience with special activities for children. Discounted admission also is a highlight of the monthly event. Adult admission is $7; children 16 and younger are admitted free.
The next Family Fun Day is set for Saturday, June 18, the day before Father’s Day. As part of the celebration, the Riverbanks Gift Shop is featuring 15% off all items. Additionally, there is never a sales tax on items in the gift shop since the center is a nonprofit organization. That saves shoppers nearly 10% on every purchase (sales tax in Fountain Hills is 9.2%.) Family Fun Day is held the third Saturday of each month through September. Different themes are featured at each event.
In addition to the family days, the museum is hosting different speakers throughout the summer. Resident Tim Yoder is guest speaker Thursday, July 14, at 4:30 p.m. He will talk about his book, “Magnificent Memories of an Ordinary Man.” He will have his book available for sale.
Two big projects for the center are a month-long sale of items donated to the museum that aren’t appropriate for November/December Holiday Mart. The sale will take place through September with merchandise changing all the time. The gently used items include household goods, décor and more. All proceeds from the sale benefit River of Time.
The second big event is set for Saturday, Aug. 27. “Cruisin’ Down the River of Time” replaces the popular “Taste of the P-Bar.” This year’s summer event focuses on water, recreation in the area featuring great food, live music, high-end raffle items and a fun time. The River of Time has held an event at the end of summer, including spaghetti dinners, Italian suppers and the P-Bar events. Serving as the unofficial end to summer, the events have been popular. This year’s event is the main fundraiser for the center.