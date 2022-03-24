Join Fountain Hills Recreation for a Night at the Ballfields.
FHR, in partnership with the Fountain Hills Little League, are excited to offer a free sports-themed party on the ball fields at Golden Eagle Park on Saturday, March 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. The Little League is kicking off its season in style by holding the traditional opening ceremony followed by a homerun derby.
After the derby is over, visitors are invited to stick around and watch the classic movie, “The Sandlot,” under the stars.
Food trucks, sponsor booths hosting games and inflatables will be on-site. Attendees are invited to bring their gloves to play catch and to represent their favorite baseball team. Bring a blanket or chairs to get comfy for the movie.
The event is free to the public. For more information or additional questions, please visit FountainHillsAZ.gov/SpecialEvents or contact Kade Nelson, Recreation Coordinator, at knelson@fountainhillsaz.gov.