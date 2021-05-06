Join Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation at Four Peaks Park this Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m. for a Movie in the Park event featuring the movie, “The Croods: A New Age.”
There will be a food vendor selling dinner options and other goodies. Don’t forget lawn chairs and picnic blankets. As always with town events, no alcohol or glass is permitted in the parks.
Parks and Recreation wishes to acknowledge the sponsors for the movie, Natalie Varela with MCO Realty, Homelight, Fountain View Village and Loving Family Dental.
Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov with any questions.