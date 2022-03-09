It’s no secret that Jerry and Jackie Miles deserve much of the credit for Fountain Hills’ extensive public art collection.
Over the past 20 years, their generosity is responsible for a good portion of the collection that continues to entertain visitors and locals alike, bringing recognition and accolades to Fountain Hills.
Now, Jerry’s widow, Jackie, has made it possible to own a piece of their extensive private collection through a community-wide auction that will benefit the International Dark Sky Discovery Center.
The Miles Collection features more than 80 works of art, including paintings, prints and sculptures by notable artists from across the West. Much of the collection is Western or Southwest themed, with some eclectic departures that are often fun and whimsical. Featured artists include Amado Pena, Bob Boze Bell, Carlos Hadaway, Doug Katonak, Mark Lundeen, Barbara Elliott and many others.
An element of the collection that is especially endearing for those who love Fountain Hills history is that many pieces are miniatures or inspiration for some of the current public art collection.
Through March 25, an online auction link will be available featuring the art, which will then be available to see in person on March 26 at the Fountain Hills Community Center from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Dark Sky Festival.
To see the items or participate in the auction, visit FHArtAuction.givesmart.com or text FHArtAuction to 76278. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the future International Dark Sky Discover Center, a project that the Mileses believe will bring long-term international notoriety to Fountain Hills.
For questions, contact Dori Wittrig at 602-558-5901 or Vicky Derksen at 480-837-5867.