So much of the public art in Fountain Hills can be traced back to Jackie and Jerry Miles.
Jackie, Jerry’s widow, is now donating a huge number of their collection to benefit the International Dark Sky Discovery Center. More than 80 works, including paintings, prints and sculptures by notable artists from across the west are being auctioned.
Through March 25, an online auction link will be available featuring the art, which will then be available to see in person on March 26 at the Fountain Hills Community Center from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. during the Dark Sky Festival. Bidding can continue until 7:30 p.m.
To see the items or participate in the auction, visit FHArtAuction.givesmart.com or text FHArtAuction to 76278. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the future International Dark Sky Discovery Center, a project that the Mileses believe will bring long-term international notoriety to Fountain Hills.
Jackie Miles said Jerry was a “big supporter” of the Discovery Center, but she made the decision to donate some of their collection to benefit the Discovery Center. She also has donated pieces to the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.
“I had been thinking about what I wanted to do with the collection,” she said. “My children selected what they wanted (after Jerry passed), but I still had so much. After giving it a lot of thought, I decided to help the Discovery Center. I am happy to be able to do this.”
She said she is keeping some pieces, particularly some of Jerry’s photos.
“I’ll miss it (the collection), but I will be so happy to have others enjoy it as much as we have,” Jackie said. “And it is a way for me to give back.”
There has been no question the Mileses have given much to the community. Jerry and Jackie are credited with the success of the public art program.
An element of the collection that is especially endearing for those who love Fountain Hills history is that many pieces are miniatures or inspiration for some of the current public art collection.
“Jackie and Jerry’s collection is a reflection of their personalities,” said Dori Wittrig, past-president of Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association. “There is serious art, and there are whimsical pieces. It is very eclectic.”
Much of the collection is Western or Southwest themed, with some fun and whimsical pieces included
. Featured artists include Amado Pena, Bob Boze Bell, Carlos Hadaway, Doug Katonak, Mark Lundeen, Barbara Elliott and many others.
For questions, contact Dori Wittrig at 602-558-5901 or Vicky Derksen at 480-837-5867.