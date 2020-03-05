Magic Bird Festivals celebrates the spring season with the Fountain O’Green Artisan Market.
The annual event is set for March 13-15 on the Avenue of the Fountains.
Attendees can browse handcrafted fine art and custom designs while celebrating green when the Fountain Hills Fountain spouts the shamrock-colored hue on Saturday, March 14, at noon, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
This free, family-friendly community festival is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information or to become an exhibitor, call 602-332-4257 or visit magicbirdfestivals.com.