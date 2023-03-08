Life mastery might sound like the title of a weekend leadership conference on learning how to unleash one’s hidden potential. But for the dedicated duplicate bridge players in Fountain Hills, it’s a lofty status of one who has accumulated enough masterpoints to be deemed a bridge master; an opportunity that some are hoping to achieve at the upcoming Phoenix NLM Gold Rush Regional and Silver Sun Sectional Duplicate Bridge Tournament.

“For people who are trying to achieve life mastership, the Gold Rush Regional is for them,” JoAnne Lowe said, chair of the upcoming duplicate bridge tournament scheduled for Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, at the Community Center.