Almost every child knows that Santa is watching in the months leading up to Christmas, but what happens once the gifts have been delivered and Santa returns to the North Pole? Is he still watching?
The answer is “yes” according to local author, Kevin King, who, along with his brother-in-law, Neil Hunn, has written “The Take-Away Sleigh, An After Christmas Adventure.”
The story follows two children, Annie and Tommy, during a springtime day. The whimsical journey highlights the true meaning of Christmas and is a reminder about the importance of sharing, how to value others and that giving is better than receiving.
The story honors King’s late wife, Barb, who battled pancreatic cancer for nearly a year before passing away in 2017 and is based on values the Kings taught their three children. King donates a portion of his proceeds from the book in support of cancer research to help find earlier detection and better therapies for this disease.
The 40-page illustrated children’s book is available locally at Cards of Fountain Hills in Plaza Fountainside, 12645 N. Saguaro Blvd., Suite 6. It is also available in print and on Kindle through Amazon.
For more information about the book and its authors, visit takeawaysleigh.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest @takeawaysleigh.