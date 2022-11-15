Hidden.jpg

Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour, Hidden in the Hills, will host three Fountain Hills artists, Judith Rothenstein-Putzer, Justine Mantor-Waldie and Michael Mckee.

Coordinated by the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, this year’s free, self-guided tour features 174 artists at 47 studios throughout North Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree.