Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour, Hidden in the Hills, will host three Fountain Hills artists, Judith Rothenstein-Putzer, Justine Mantor-Waldie and Michael Mckee.
Coordinated by the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, this year’s free, self-guided tour features 174 artists at 47 studios throughout North Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree.
Now in its 26th year, Hidden in the Hills attracts thousands of patrons who appreciate fine art and seek a variety of mediums, styles and price ranges. With the event taking place the weekends before and after Thanksgiving, Nov. 18 through 20 and Nov. 25 through 27, the art tour also attracts holiday shoppers who want to find an original, unique gift.
Award-winning artists, Rothenstein-Putzer and Mantor-Waldie have been designated “juried” status by the Sonoran Arts League and the Arizona Art Alliance, indicating a consistent high quality of work in their respective media.
Rothenstein-Putzer’s mixed-media alcohol transfers heightened with ink creates dynamic linear and color effects in the artworks (ranging in size from 4”x4” to 18”x24”). This year she will feature several larger works from her “Cityscapes” series and the “Sunflowers for Humanity” series as well her on-going small works “Central Market” series.
This is Rothenstein-Putzer’s 11th year in the artist studio tour. She will showcase her work at Sylvia Fugmann Brongo’s Studio No. 40 in Cave Creek.
This is the 17th year Mantor-Waldie will exhibit her inks and etched paintings created on Ampersand scratchboard, depicting sunsets and desert cacti. Mantor-Waldie's new works include a wide variety of small paintings in addition to her large acrylic and ink paintings and giclee prints. She will return to Dick Mueller's "Coyote Crossing" Studio No. 3 in Cave Creek.
Fountain Hills contemporary painter Mckee will also participate in the tour at Carlos Page’s Studio No. 32 in Cave Creek. With more than four decades as a professional artist, Mckee uses soft pastels, acrylics and oils to create landscape and abstract compositions. Mckee uses dynamic colors with bold strokes and shapes to define his high energy work.
Each artist’s studio is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during both weekends of the tour, allowing for plenty of time to visit multiple studios. For more details, visit hiddeninthehills.org.