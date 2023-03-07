In a busy, noisy world, two Fountain Hills residents find peace and harmony in an ancient Japanese art form. Linnéa Storm and Wanda Collins are both passionate about Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arranging that expresses emotion with branches, blossoms and leaves while emphasizing line, mass and space.

Both artists will exhibit and demonstrate at the Floral Inspiration show on Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley.