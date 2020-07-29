When Michelle Williams lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2016, her friends in the Fountain Hills Art League, along with all who knew her, were devastated.
One of those friends, Mary Ann Grace, painted a picture of Williams at the 2016 Tour d’Artistes, one of her last places to visit. Williams helped organize the first Tour and was involved in the events each year after that.
Williams’ work with the Art League was noteworthy. She chaired the juried art exhibit for Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Fountain Festival, served as president of the league in 1999 and 2000 and served on the Public Art Committee for the Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association.
Because of her involvement in the art community, the Art League honored Williams with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The group does not give the award annually, but rather it is conferred to a member whose work is extraordinary.
The award has been bestowed on only five members over nearly 35 years. Williams joined the organization in 1986.