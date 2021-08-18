Fountain Hills artist and photographer Bonny Puckett had a good week last week.
She was recognized as Artist of the Week for the Sea and Nautical Images group of Fine Art America.
Additionally, her piece “Portree Mixed Media” took first place in a juried art contest for works that feature original photographs turned in to pieces of fine art.
The winning piece is a digital mixed media collage featuring several original photographs Puckett took then combined using artistic digital collage techniques and finishes. The result is a unique piece of travel art representing the waterfront village of Portree on the Isle of Skye in Scotland.
The juried art contest was sponsored by photographer Rebecca Herranen of California.
According to Herranen, she and her fellow jurists viewed the piece nearly a dozen times and each time they saw something new.
“This piece just draws you in to explore,” Herranen said in a statement to Puckett. “Love the color palette, too.”
Puckett has focused her art interests mostly on travel and landscape photography. Recently, however, she has been exploring other artistic mediums and is enjoying working with watercolors, acrylics and mixed media in both traditional and digital format.
Puckett's work can be found online through her digital portfolio at Bonny-Puckett.pixels.com.
For more information, contact her via email at photoartbybonny@gmail.com or by phone at 480-205-6324.