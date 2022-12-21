A free holiday concert will be hosted out of Fountain Hills Library Friday, Dec. 23, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“Long post office lines and jam-packed store aisles can bring out the Grinch in anyone,” reads the event announcement. “If the hustle and bustle of the holiday crunch has you on edge, SoSco Flute & Guitar Duo’s holiday program is just the peaceful pause you need. The Scottsdale-based duo has prepared a unique hour-long concert of joyful yet soothing music. The performance will be an oasis of calm that takes you to a place where you can reflect on the gentle meaning of the season.”