A free holiday concert will be hosted out of Fountain Hills Library Friday, Dec. 23, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
“Long post office lines and jam-packed store aisles can bring out the Grinch in anyone,” reads the event announcement. “If the hustle and bustle of the holiday crunch has you on edge, SoSco Flute & Guitar Duo’s holiday program is just the peaceful pause you need. The Scottsdale-based duo has prepared a unique hour-long concert of joyful yet soothing music. The performance will be an oasis of calm that takes you to a place where you can reflect on the gentle meaning of the season.”
The library is located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr. Registration is preferred, but not required. To register, visit eventbrite.com and search for “May your days be merry and bright.” Be sure to select the option for the Fountain Hills Library.
Laura Strickland is a Fountain Hills resident and freelance flutist with music degrees from Northwestern University and Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and with doctoral studies at the University of Maryland and University of Illinois. In addition to playing with SoSco Duo, Strickland teaches private flute lessons in Phoenix and works full-time in healthcare systems quality improvement and change management for FrameShift Group. Additionally, she acts as the Business Manager for Woodwinds by Germann, a high-end woodwind repair shop in Phoenix.
Before relocating to Phoenix, Strickland performed on flute and piccolo in a wide range of ensembles throughout Chicago, Cincinnati, Seattle and Washington, D.C.
Alex Mack is a freelance multi-instrumentalist specializing in guitar and voice. During college he performed over 1,000 shows for Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio, and upon graduation, he was hired by Princess Cruises as principal orchestra guitarist, where he traveled throughout Europe, the Pacific and Caribbean.
In addition to being a founding member of the SoSco Duo, he is the creative director with Lonely Street Productions, a nostalgia-based nationally touring production company. Mack was born and raised in Arizona.