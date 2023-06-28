Based on the award-winning Broadway musical and the hit motion picture, “Legally Blonde JR.” is a journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. The show's songs are filled with humor, wit and sass, leaving cast members and audiences alike seeing pink, according to a press release announcing the new show.
“Legally Blonde JR.” follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Woods’ boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she's not "serious" enough, Woods takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school.