“Vanities: The Musical” chronicles the life-affirming journey of three vivacious Texas women, from cheerleaders to sorority sisters to housewives to liberated women and beyond.
This musical captures a snapshot-sharp portrait of the lives, loves, disappointments and dreams of these young women growing up during the turbulent 1960s and 1970s and reconnecting in the late 1980s. With a tunefully evocative score by David Kirshenbaum (“Summer of ‘42”) and Jack Heifner’s hilarious adaptation of his long-running off-Broadway smash, “Vanities: The Musical” is a poignant look at three best friends who discover that, through thirty years of rapidly changing times, the one thing they can rely on is each other.
“Vanities: The Musical” is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick. The show stars Tina Khalil, Katie Lambert and Autumn Morgan. “Vanities: The Musical” is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Rated PG-13 for language.
“Vanities: The Musical” is currently playing at Fountain Hills Theater and will continue through Nov. 20. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for Adults and $18 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.
Fountain Hills Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization. All gifts are tax-deductible. The Theater is fully funded by ticket sales and donations. Volunteer opportunities are available.