The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association (FHDSA) has released its final installment of the 2021 Dark Sky Inspiration series.
Resident Tony Pistilli, who is also on the Dark Sky Association’s board, was guest presenter. Find the program at fhdarksky.com and click on the events tab.
Pistilli’s talk looks at the Hubble Telescope’s origins, explorations and discoveries. Although the Hubble will soon have a big brother when the new James Webb Telescope reaches its final destination, Hubble continues to send astounding images of the cosmos to Earth.
Named after Edwin Hubble, who was the first to prove that there are many galaxies in the universe in 1924, the Hubble Space Telescope is nearing its third decade. It extends the planet’s reach more than 15 billion light-years away, Pistilli said.
His presentation also shares information about the James Webb Space Telescope, which launches Dec. 18.
The Webb is 2.5 times larger than Hubble and will sit 1.5 million miles from earth.
Dark Sky Association memberships can be purchased online. Memberships include a monthly newsletter, a monthly sky guide, members-only parties and advance ticket notices for “Astronomy on Tap” lecture series.
Annual membership is $25 for an individual or family.