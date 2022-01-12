Winners of the annual Fountain Hills Juried Art Show will be announced at a dessert reception Thursday, Jan. 13.
All area resident artists in the greater Fountain Hills area, including the Verdes, Goldfield Ranch and Fort McDowell, and FHAL members were invited to participate in the show.
The reception, which is open to the public, is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
The judge for the exhibition was Donna Levine, who has been painting for more 60 years and teaching for more than 40. She has a master’s degree in painting & block printing from Pius XII Institute in Florence, Italy, and B.A. in art & philosophy from Dominican University in Illinois.
Levine has taught students the joy of drawing, life drawing, composition and design, oil and acrylic painting, watercolor, colored pencil, pastel, color theory, printmaking, and even sculpture and believes critique is an invaluable part of the learning process.
Her art is exhibited regularly and is in collections across the country. She creates richly colored, expressionistic paintings and mixed media pieces emerge from intense observation and contemplation of growth and change.
Criteria for judging: 1. Originality; 2. strength and quality of design and composition – based on principals and elements of design; 3. mastery of chosen medium – skill demonstrated; 4. clarity of the message – visual and emotional impact; 5. quality of presentation; 6. photos were judged on the same criteria rather than on technical aspects.
Some of the entered pieces are available for purchase. They will remain in the Community Center on display until later in January. For more information, call Bonnie Schweihs, 480-467-9333. Artist contact information will be available at the exhibition and reception.
Show sponsors are Fountain Hills Art League (fountainhillsartleague.com) and Fountain hills Cultural and Civic Association (fhculturalcivic.org/juried art show).