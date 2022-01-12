The FH Art League regrets to announce the cancellation of the in-person awards reception scheduled for Thursday, January 13. The judge and a chairperson are unable to attend due to COVID, as well as some of the artists.
The awards have been decided, and the winners will be notified on Thursday, Jan. 13. The first and second place winners will be mailed a check. Ribbons will be attached to the winning art pieces by Friday, Jan. 14. The winning art will be on display in the lobby as well as the other entries until the end of January.