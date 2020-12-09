The deadline to submit entries for the Juried Art Exhibition is Friday, Dec. 11.
Fountain Hills Art League and the Fountain Hills Community and Civic Association are cosponsoring 2021 Juried Art Exhibition.
Entries must be made online. Artists are limited to two submissions. Entry fees are a total of $30 for two entries (non-refundable). Payments should be sent to Bonnie Schweihs, 15615 E. Thistle Drive, Fountain Hills 85268. Online registration forms are available at fountainhillsartleague.com/2021juried show. Entry forms should be submitted with photos of the entries.
The 2021 event will be held virtually, but rules and criteria for participation remain the same as in past years.
The exhibition is open to all artists living in the greater Fountain Hills area, including the Verdes, Goldfield Ranch and Fort McDowell areas, as well as members of Fountain Hills Art League.
Instructions on how to submit photos are included on the website. If an artist is unable to upload photos, he or she may email photos to Lloyd Tarr, lloyd@tarrs.com and reference the image file name, phone number and note “Juried Show Entry” in the subject line of the email.
In addition to the photo instructions, information about the types of entries, as well as awards and judging criteria appear on the website.
Winners may be asked to deliver their art on Jan. 7 to the Community Center for viewing during January depending on COVID-19 restrictions. The awards presentation ceremony will be announced.
For general information contact Bonnie Schweihs, bonnieken65@gmail.com or call 480-467-9333.