Faux plaster art will be featured at the Monday, March 1, Zoom meeting of Fountain Hills Art League.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a presentation from Judy Wood as she demonstrates how she creates faux plaster art.
Wood’s work has been in several local galleries, shops and museums. She earned a BFA in painting from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Phoenix.
Additionally, she writes poetry and has self-published three poetry books and a photography book.
Living in Arizona with her retired husband and five-year-old daughter, Wood found that desert life makes the plaster she works with in her paintings dry too fast.
As someone who said she loves to push boundaries and explore new media and techniques, she created a way to slow down the process of plaster setting to enable her to add texture and visual interest in her art.
In addition to her demonstration, she will provide a number of samples of her work.
For more information visit fountainhillsartleague.com.