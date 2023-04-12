Encore for More.jpg

Encore for More Speakers Program will host Jim Turner for a presentation covering five Arizona novelists: Zane Grey, Harold Bell Wright, Richard Summers, Eva Antonia Wilbur Cruz and Susan Lowell.

Turner’s presentation, entitled “Writers of the Purple Sage,” is a play-on-words of Grey’s novel, “Riders of the Purple Sage,” which Turner will cover, along with an overview of the written works of the other aforementioned authors.