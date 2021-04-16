April is Citizen Science Month at Maricopa County Library District.
According to the library website, mcldaz.org, “Citizen Science gives the average person the ability to help contribute to real scientific studies. Whether you use your phone to share pictures to help track plant and animal species populations or take a walk in your own neighborhood with a personal air monitor, you can contribute to helping scientists.”
Libraries, including Fountain Hills Branch Library, have science kits available to check out. Kits include a printed activity guide, tips and specialized tools or materials needed to complete the project.
There are five different kits to check out:
Exploring Biodiversity – document and identify plants and animals around you.
Measuring Light in the Night – help gather light pollution data.
Monitor Air Quality – capture measurements using an AirBeam sensor.
Zombee Hunting – Is the Zombie fly attacking bees in your neighborhood?
Stream Mapping – Use wet/dry mapping to help chart streams near you.
Request Citizen Science kits by stopping by the library and looking for the Citizen Science display; place an online request (catalog.mcldaz.org) to pick up the kit at your local library; or call 602-652-3000 to reserve a kit at your local library.
Kits must be checked out inside the library. Kits can be checked out for up to three weeks and cannot be renewed. Only one kit can be checked out by a family at a time.
Patrons must be at least 18 to check out the kits, but the whole family can use the kit once it has been checked out. Kits must be returned inside the library where it was checked out.