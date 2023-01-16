In-Home Concerts, a committee of Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association, announces its first concert for the 2023 Season.
The Sahna's Brothers Trio will perform Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Blending the sounds and rhythms of their native Greek culture with the warm, inviting romance of the classical Spanish guitar, brothers Thano and Demitri Sahnas have created a magical and intimate Mediterranean style, according to organizers.
Many of Sahnas’ fans may wonder how two Greek brothers who grew up playing traditional Greek instruments developed such an affinity for Spanish music.
“When our father’s parents came over from Greece, they settled in Arizona, but many of our mom’s relatives lived south of the Border,” Demitri said. “We spent a lot of time there, and our uncles would teach us Latin rhythms and flamenco music."
The Spanish Guitar Duo will be joined by harpist, Lauren Ford Sahnas. Ford Sahnas started studying piano at the age of four and discovered the harp at age seven. She quickly began performing throughout the state of Michigan and now tours and performs with her husband, Thano, in “He Said...She Said...”
In-Home Concerts is a 501(c) program and a committee of the Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association.